News

Can Sears be saved? Retailer revived by last-minute bid

02:05

After Sears declared bankruptcy in October, the iconic retailer’s chairman, Eddie Lampert, put in an 11th hour bid Friday to save the company from liquidation. As of Saturday, the terms of the bid remain unclear, as does the store’s fate. NBC’s Matt Bradley reports for TODAY.Dec. 29, 2018

  • NYPD prepped with cameras for New Year’s Eve celebration

    00:17

  • Audio recordings shed light on Kevin Spacey’s defense

    02:31

  • See the week’s biggest stories in The Weekly Download

    03:32

  • Suspect in fatal shooting of California police officer caught

    01:33

  • Trump threatens to seal southern border if wall isn’t funded

    02:31

  • Forecast: Winter storm hampers holiday travel

    02:19

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All