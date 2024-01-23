Dow closes above 38,000 for first time: What this means for you
02:41
Severe flooding spurs state of emergency in San Diego
01:33
Now Playing
‘Surprise for the ages’ if Haley can upset Trump in New Hampshire
04:06
UP NEXT
Nikki Haley wins first primary votes in New Hampshire
02:34
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with skin cancer amid royal health concerns
02:48
How to tighten security on your digital devices
05:16
US forces on high alert amid fears of Israel-Hamas war widening
02:09
Tara Vanderveer breaks college basketball coaching wins record
02:13
Airline ticket prices expected to fall for first time in years
02:33
Weekend of NFL playoffs ends with big wins for Chiefs and Lions
02:56
FAA issues alert on door plugs for 2nd Boeing plane
01:46
Winter warmup on the way after arctic cold blankets much of US
02:37
Can Nikki Haley pull off a New Hampshire primary upset?
03:39
Ron DeSantis drops out of presidential race, endorses Trump
02:24
Buffalo Bills fans dig through snow to see their team play
04:17
Artist sculpts famous works of art for visually impaired to enjoy
03:11
Elmore Nickleberry, Memphis sanitation striker, dies at 92
02:06
Electric vehicle drivers face battery struggles in record cold
04:35
Rare look at underground tunnels where Israeli hostages were held
02:13
Iranian-backed militants launch missiles at US military base in Iraq
00:25
‘Surprise for the ages’ if Haley can upset Trump in New Hampshire
04:06
Create your free profile or log in to save this video
Copied
Copied
After Donald Trump’s sweeping win in Iowa, can Nikki Haley’s campaign survive if she loses the New Hampshire primary? Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker and NBC national political correspondent Steve Kornacki join TODAY to break down the state of the race between the candidates as voters head to the polls.Jan. 23, 2024
Dow closes above 38,000 for first time: What this means for you
02:41
Severe flooding spurs state of emergency in San Diego
01:33
Now Playing
‘Surprise for the ages’ if Haley can upset Trump in New Hampshire
04:06
UP NEXT
Nikki Haley wins first primary votes in New Hampshire
02:34
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with skin cancer amid royal health concerns
02:48
How to tighten security on your digital devices
05:16
US forces on high alert amid fears of Israel-Hamas war widening
02:09
Tara Vanderveer breaks college basketball coaching wins record
02:13
Airline ticket prices expected to fall for first time in years
02:33
Weekend of NFL playoffs ends with big wins for Chiefs and Lions
02:56
FAA issues alert on door plugs for 2nd Boeing plane
01:46
Winter warmup on the way after arctic cold blankets much of US
02:37
Can Nikki Haley pull off a New Hampshire primary upset?
03:39
Ron DeSantis drops out of presidential race, endorses Trump
02:24
Buffalo Bills fans dig through snow to see their team play
04:17
Artist sculpts famous works of art for visually impaired to enjoy
03:11
Elmore Nickleberry, Memphis sanitation striker, dies at 92
02:06
Electric vehicle drivers face battery struggles in record cold
04:35
Rare look at underground tunnels where Israeli hostages were held
02:13
Iranian-backed militants launch missiles at US military base in Iraq