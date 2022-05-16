IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Camila Cabello set to join 'The Voice' as newest judge

TODAY

Camila Cabello set to join 'The Voice' as newest judge

00:53

Season 22 of “The Voice” is set to return this fall and Grammy-nominated artist Camila Cabello will officially be joining as a coach alongside Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and John Legend in the famous spinning red chairs!May 16, 2022

