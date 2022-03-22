Camila Alves McConaughey on new book challenging picky eaters
Camila Alves McConaughey joins TODAY to talk about her new children’s book, “Just Try One Bite,” which flips the script on healthy eating. “I am here to remind parents that the conversation around food … is extremely important. And if you start that conversation early on, most likely you’re setting your child up for a lifelong of good habits,” she says.March 22, 2022
