Camila Alves McConaughey on family, food and her new book
05:14
Share this -
copied
Camila Alves McConaughey joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to talk about her new children’s book “Just Try One Bite.” In the story, the parents are actually the picky eaters while the kids are trying to convince them to eat healthy. March 22, 2022
Now Playing
Camila Alves McConaughey on family, food and her new book
05:14
UP NEXT
Learn how to make the perfect mac and cheese at home
05:13
John Cho on ‘Troublemaker,’ new ‘Star Trek’ and turning 50
04:24
Camila Alves McConaughey on new book challenging picky eaters
04:56
Dolly Parton and Reese Witherspoon team up for new movie
00:45
Seth Meyers on finding his own lane in 'Late Night,' new children’s book