Fast food prices set to go up amid employee minimum wage hike
April 1, 202402:34

California’s minimum wage for fast food workers is being raised to $20 an hour but the increase is likely to be felt by customers as chains weigh raising menu prices. NBC’s Christine Romans breaks down the new pay rate on TODAY.April 1, 2024

