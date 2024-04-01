Fast food prices set to go up amid employee minimum wage hike

Kylie Kelce on Jason's retirement, Taylor Swift, autism awareness
California’s minimum wage for fast food workers is being raised to $20 an hour but the increase is likely to be felt by customers as chains weigh raising menu prices. NBC’s Christine Romans breaks down the new pay rate on TODAY.April 1, 2024
