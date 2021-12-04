California on edge amid surge in smash-and-grab crimes
02:01
This week, officials in Los Angeles announced the arrest of 14 individuals connected to recent smash-and-grab robberies but critics say more action is needed amid the rise in violent crimes. NBC’s Guad Venegas reports for Weekend TODAY.Dec. 4, 2021
