California man dies from rare flesh-eating bacteria in pond
A man in San Diego has died after chasing his dog into a pond formed by heavy rain water where he picked up a rare flesh-eating bacteria called necrotizing fasciitis. KNSD’s Shandel Menezes reports.April 11, 2023
