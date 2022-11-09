IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Single winning ticket for $2.04B Powerball jackpot sold in California

    02:23

Single winning ticket for $2.04B Powerball jackpot sold in California

After three months and 40 straight losses, a single winning ticket was sold for the Powerball jackpot worth more than $2 billion. NBC’s Dana Griffin reports for TODAY.Nov. 9, 2022

Single California ticket wins historic $2B jackpot

