California governor denies parole for RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has denied parole for Robert F. Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan. Newsom overruled a parole board’s recommendation that Sirhan should be released from prison saying he “has not developed the accountability required to support his safe release into the community.”Jan. 14, 2022
