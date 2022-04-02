California aims to save mountain lion population with new animal crossing
A construction project in Southern California could help build a critical lifeline for mountain lions. The $87 million project adds a new crossing over a California highway, giving animals access to food and possible mates on the other side of the busy road. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for Saturday TODAY.April 2, 2022
