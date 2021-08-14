Caeleb Dressel’s dog Jane impresses with swim in the pool

Seven-time Olympic gold medal winner Caeleb Dressel is already back in the pool after returning from Tokyo – and his black Labrador retriever Jane is joining him in the water! The swimmer shared a video on Instagram of the dog paddling nearly 25 meters. Bobby Finke, who won two gold medals in Tokyo, commented and said Jane’s start is “still better than mine.” Weekend TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer has the Morning Boost.Aug. 14, 2021