Swimmers Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky are already making a splash in Tokyo. Dressel won gold in the men’s 4 x 100 freestyle relay and Ledecky won silver in the women’s 400 meter freestyle. TODAY’s Craig Melvin caught up with Dressel and Ledecky after their big events. On her second place finish, Ledecky says “I fought and I had my second best one so I can't be too disappointed with that.”