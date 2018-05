Building in Brazil collapses in flames, caught on video; at least 1 dead Play Video - 2:04

Chilling video from Brazil shows a high-rise building in Sao Paulo collapsing to the ground in flames. At least one person was killed, and firefighters are searching frantically for victims. NBC’s Kelly Cobiella reports for TODAY.