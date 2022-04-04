Work your lower body with these at-home exercises

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
To kick off the month of April, fitness trainer Stephanie Mansour shares a workout plan that’s all about building up lower body strength. Mansour demonstrates how to work your glutes and legs, while “Start TODAY” participants Sheri Matheis and Robin Garcia get in on the action at home.
