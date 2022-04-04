IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

14 ways to shake up the everyday, from beauty to fashion and more

  UP NEXT

TODAY

Work your lower body with these at-home exercises

04:22

To kick off the month of April, fitness trainer Stephanie Mansour shares a workout plan that’s all about building up lower body strength. Mansour demonstrates how to work your glutes and legs, while “Start TODAY” participants Sheri Matheis and Robin Garcia get in on the action at home.April 4, 2022

A 30-day lower body workout — no equipment required!

  UP NEXT

