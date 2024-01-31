Mortgage rates, home prices inch down: Is now the time to buy?
02:52
Judge voids Elon Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay package
00:32
How planning ahead can relieve the financial strain of caregiving
05:09
Tax filing season begins: What's new this year
02:08
How to teach your kids about money and set them up for success
04:29
How to spot and protect yourself against common financial scams
04:54
Prices of some prescriptions drugs to go up — including Ozempic
02:57
Everything you need to know about starting a side hustle
04:04
5 common financial mistakes and how to fix them
04:42
Consumer Electronics Show roundup: Flying cars, holograms, more
03:08
Is inflation on the rise again? What new data shows
02:42
Real estate terms to know whether you're buying or selling
03:58
Andy Cohen recounts ordeal of losing money in elaborate scam
07:35
Still holding on to your old tech? You’re not alone
03:21
How to reach your 2024 financial goals
05:04
How to set and achieve your financial goals in 2024
04:49
Five things experts would never do to start 2024 off right
08:29
How to tackle your holiday bills and lower credit card interest rates
04:39
One ticket in Michigan wins $842 million Powerball jackpot
00:49
Simple financial changes that can really add up
04:28
Copied
Copied
From asking for cash discounts to automating your savings, NBC News senior business analyst Stephanie Ruhle joins TODAY to share simple money changes that can have a big impact on your finances.Jan. 31, 2024
Now Playing
Simple financial changes that can really add up
04:28
UP NEXT
Mortgage rates, home prices inch down: Is now the time to buy?
02:52
Judge voids Elon Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay package
00:32
How planning ahead can relieve the financial strain of caregiving
05:09
Tax filing season begins: What's new this year
02:08
How to teach your kids about money and set them up for success
04:29
How to spot and protect yourself against common financial scams
04:54
Prices of some prescriptions drugs to go up — including Ozempic
02:57
Everything you need to know about starting a side hustle
04:04
5 common financial mistakes and how to fix them
04:42
Consumer Electronics Show roundup: Flying cars, holograms, more
03:08
Is inflation on the rise again? What new data shows
02:42
Real estate terms to know whether you're buying or selling
03:58
Andy Cohen recounts ordeal of losing money in elaborate scam
07:35
Still holding on to your old tech? You’re not alone
03:21
How to reach your 2024 financial goals
05:04
How to set and achieve your financial goals in 2024
04:49
Five things experts would never do to start 2024 off right
08:29
How to tackle your holiday bills and lower credit card interest rates
04:39
One ticket in Michigan wins $842 million Powerball jackpot