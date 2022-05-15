IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Upgrading to an electric toothbrush? These are Consumer Reports-approved 

  • McConnell meets with Zelenskyy, Ukraine wins Eurovision

    01:09

  • Hero passenger speaks out on landing plane with no experience: Exclusive

    03:11

  • NBC polls show stronger support for abortion rights, Chuck Todd says

    02:06

  • Biden on Buffalo shooting: ‘Hate must have no harbor’

    01:29

  • Official praises security guard who tried to stop shooter: ‘He is a hero’

    01:29
  • Now Playing

    Buffalo shooting suspect was involved in prior incident at school

    02:46
  • UP NEXT

    Buffalo shooting: 10 killed in racially motivated supermarket attack

    03:07

  • Ukrainian group is favorited to win Eurovision song contest

    02:40

  • Driver meets good Samaritans who saved her life: ‘I am so grateful’

    02:18

  • Twins bring step-mom to tears with surprise adoption request

    01:13

  • First all-Black climbing team reaches summit of Mount Everest

    00:40

  • Selena Gomez and Post Malone hosting ‘SNL’ for their first time

    00:56

  • Fred Ward, ‘The Right Stuff,’ ‘Tremors,’ actor dies at 79

    00:44

  • Chris Rock on Will Smith slap: ‘I’m OK, if anybody was wondering’

    01:02

  • Biden’s promise for student loan forgiveness stirs controversy

    03:26

  • Queen Elizabeth attends royal horse show, easing health concerns

    02:13

  • 3 people shot in downtown Milwaukee at end of NBA playoff game

    00:25

  • Former nurse sentenced for medical error that killed patient

    00:30

  • Convicted murderer escapes from transport bus

    00:28

  • First Russian soldier accused of war crimes appears in Ukrainian court

    02:39

TODAY

Buffalo shooting suspect was involved in prior incident at school

02:46

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn joins Sunday TODAY with the latest information on the Tops supermarket shooting in Buffalo, New York, including the shooter’s motives. Flynn says the shooter has been charged with the highest count and was not on the radar of local law enforcement though he had been involved in an incident in his hometown. Warning: Some of the material is disturbing.May 15, 2022

The Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect posted an apparent manifesto repeatedly citing 'Great Replacement' theory

  • McConnell meets with Zelenskyy, Ukraine wins Eurovision

    01:09

  • Hero passenger speaks out on landing plane with no experience: Exclusive

    03:11

  • NBC polls show stronger support for abortion rights, Chuck Todd says

    02:06

  • Biden on Buffalo shooting: ‘Hate must have no harbor’

    01:29

  • Official praises security guard who tried to stop shooter: ‘He is a hero’

    01:29
  • Now Playing

    Buffalo shooting suspect was involved in prior incident at school

    02:46

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All