Buffalo community mourns supermarket shooting victims

The city of Buffalo is in anguish after a gunman opened fire at a supermarket killing 10 innocent people and injuring three others. Community members gathered all weekend to mourn the victims after their lives cut short by what authorities are calling a racist hate crime. TODAY’s Craig Melvin reports from Buffalo.May 16, 2022

Victims of Buffalo mass shooting remembered: ‘Hero’ police veteran and a local driver

