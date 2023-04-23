Buddies launch podcast to tackle ‘friendship recession’

Reba McEntire on her start in music, family and Solo cups
Medical studies have found that loneliness in men carries dangerous health risks and that’s why friends Matt Ritter and Aaron Karo launched the “Man of the Year” podcast, which helps shine a light on the problem by encouraging men to connect and build friendships. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight.April 23, 2023
