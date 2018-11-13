News

Bryan Cranston talks Broadway’s ‘Network’ and ‘Breaking Bad’ movie

Bryan Cranston sits down on TODAY to talk about returning to Broadway for “Network,” a play based on the 1976 movie, as well as rumors swirling about a “Breaking Bad” film.Nov. 13, 2018

  • Meet the beauty queen breaking stereotypes with unlikely day job

    03:28

  • 6 new TV shows and movies to binge-watch over Thanksgiving

    04:17

  • See Craig Melvin sing hits with Darius Rucker

    05:23

  • Happy World Kindness Day! Al Roker helps spread the cheer

    02:36

  • Best Christmas movies of all time? TODAY anchors weigh in

    02:32

  • Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: Sneak a peek at 2018 floats

    04:09

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All