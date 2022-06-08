IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Bruce Willis’ wife opens up on the reality of caregiving

04:33

Bruce Willis' family recently revealed that he was diagnosed with aphasia and was “stepping away” from acting. His wife, Emma, is now opening up about how she’s handling it all, saying she’s “not doing it perfectly" but doing the best she can to provide support to her husband.June 8, 2022

Demi Moore shares a sweet pic with Bruce Willis, and his wife shows loving support

