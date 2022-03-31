Bruce Willis 'stepping away' from acting after aphasia diagnosis, family says
02:43
Well wishes are pouring in for Bruce Willis after his family revealed he was diagnosed with aphasia, a medical condition that can affect his cognitive abilities, and will be stepping away from acting. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.March 31, 2022
