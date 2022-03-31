IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY

Bruce Willis 'stepping away' from acting after aphasia diagnosis, family says

02:43

Well wishes are pouring in for Bruce Willis after his family revealed he was diagnosed with aphasia, a medical condition that can affect his cognitive abilities, and will be stepping away from acting. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.March 31, 2022

