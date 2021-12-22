Brother of 3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver speaks out
00:26
Share this -
copied
A tragic car crash in St. Landry Parish in Louisiana claimed the lives of three siblings just a few days before Christmas, after their vehicle was hit head-on by a driver going the wrong way. Now their older brother is speaking out, reminding people that "life is precious" and to "not take things for granted."Dec. 22, 2021
Now Playing
Brother of 3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver speaks out
00:26
UP NEXT
These NICU babies are all dressed up for Christmas
00:45
SpaceX delivers supplies (and Christmas dinner) to International Space Station
00:31
Rented Christmas trees are the latest holiday trend
02:33
Police look to new technology to solve JonBenet Ramsey case