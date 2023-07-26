Bronny James in stable condition after suffering cardiac arrest
Lebron James’ 18-year-old son Bronny was rushed to the hospital after suddenly collapsing from cardiac arrest during basketball practice at USC on Monday. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. NBC’s Kaylee Hartung reports for TODAY.July 26, 2023
