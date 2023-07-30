Bronny James’ cardiac arrest spotlights young athletes’ heart health

Matt Damon talks ‘Oppenheimer’ and origin of ‘Good Will Hunting’
The recent cardiac arrest emergencies suffered by 18-year-old college basketball player Bronny James and 25-year old Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin have led to an increased focus on the heart health of young athletes seemingly in peak physical condition and a call for widespread screening. NBC’s Dr. John Torres reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.July 30, 2023
