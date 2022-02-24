IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Citi Music Series

Brittney Spencer performs ‘Sober and Skinny,’ talks country music stardom

05:25

Country music star Brittney Spencer joins Hoda and Jenna on TODAY to talk about her upcoming ACM performance and the journey that led her to become comfortable in her own skin in the industry. She gives a performance of her latest release, “Sober and Skinny.”Feb. 24, 2022

