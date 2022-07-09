IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

We've got early Prime Day deals right now! Follow our live blog for the latest

  • How to stay safe from lightning strikes this summer

    02:19

  • Paul Rudd surprises boy whose classmates wouldn't sign yearbook

    01:13

  • COVID-19 cases rise to highest level since January in 18 states

    00:32

  • How ‘cow hugging’ has become a popular new form of meditation

    02:26

  • Mom turns loss of her child into mission to help other parents

    04:07

  • Elon Musk pulls out of deal to buy Twitter

    02:09

  • Watch: Plane makes emergency landing on North Carolina highway

    00:32

  • Massive wildfire endangers Yosemite’s giant sequoia trees

    00:27

  • Biden signs executive order aimed at safeguarding abortion access

    00:35

  • What can the Jan. 6 committee learn from Pat Cipollone?

    02:58

  • Pat Cipollone gives private testimony in front of Jan. 6 committee

    02:10
  • Now Playing

    Brittney Griner’s wife makes urgent plea for her release

    01:58
  • UP NEXT

    Homemade shotgun used to assassinate Shinzo Abe, Japanese police say

    02:28

  • 8-year-old injured in Highland Park shooting fights for his life

    02:11

  • Raiders hire first Black female team president in NFL History

    00:44

  • After months of record highs, gas prices finally start to go down

    03:36

  • White House, Washington watch for key jobs report on Friday

    01:08

  • Biden to sign executive order protecting access to abortion

    01:36

  • Love triangle killing: Aliases, fake passports and plastic surgery

    02:59

  • US steps up efforts to address escalating monkeypox outbreak

    00:26

TODAY

Brittney Griner’s wife makes urgent plea for her release

01:58

WNBA star Brittney Griner is continuing to receive support from home as she pleads guilty to drug charges in Russia. Griner’s wife is leading the call to bring her home. NBC’s Meagan Fitzgerald reports for Saturday TODAY.July 9, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    How to stay safe from lightning strikes this summer

    02:19

  • Paul Rudd surprises boy whose classmates wouldn't sign yearbook

    01:13

  • COVID-19 cases rise to highest level since January in 18 states

    00:32

  • How ‘cow hugging’ has become a popular new form of meditation

    02:26

  • Mom turns loss of her child into mission to help other parents

    04:07

  • Elon Musk pulls out of deal to buy Twitter

    02:09

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All