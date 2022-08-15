IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Dry shampoo for your clothes, a towel pillowcase and more genius hacks you need to know

  • Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to visit UK, Germany in September

    00:21

  • Police search for suspect in Chicago Six Flags shooting

    00:23
    Brittney Griner’s lawyers appeal Russian drug charge conviction

    00:30
    Peloton raising bike prices, cutting jobs and closing locations

    01:54

  • Police identify gunman who crashed car outside US Capitol

    00:26

  • Find out the name of the Cincinnati Zoo’s new baby hippo!

    02:24

  • What is 'quiet quitting'? Inside the viral trend sparking controversy

    03:56

  • Travel insurance takes off after spike in cancellations, lost luggage

    02:49

  • Heavy rain expected in parts of the country to start work week

    01:01

  • Anne Heche dies at 53 after being taken off life support

    02:20

  • Five American tourists among injured in terror attack in Jerusalem

    02:07

  • US report says Al Qaeda has not reestablished itself in Afghanistan

    02:21

  • Salman Rushdie still in critical condition but showing improvement

    02:42

  • Threats against federal agents spike after search of Mar-a-Lago

    02:44

  • David McCullough, Pulitzer Prize-winning historian, dies at 89

    01:53

  • Take a trip down memory lane at Stuckey’s roadside shop

    03:34

  • Loud boom rattles Salt Lake City, officials say likely a meteor

    00:23

  • What are the political ramifications of the Mar-a-Lago search?

    02:19

  • FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago draws backlash, division in America

    04:39

  • Officials say Trump’s ‘chaotic exit’ from office led to FBI search

    02:04

Brittney Griner’s lawyers appeal Russian drug charge conviction

00:30

Lawyers for WNBA star Brittney Griner say they have appealed her drug charge conviction in Russia. Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison earlier this month, but the U.S. government says it is negotiating for a prisoner swap.Aug. 15, 2022

