Brittney Griner pleas for help as White House struggles with Russia

- Now Playing
Brittney Griner pleas for help as White House struggles with Russia04:39
- UP NEXT
How airlines are working to fix the summer travel strain04:41
What legal protections could be next?04:02
Adjustable-rate mortgages get new interest amid skyrocketing rates05:05
Can emotional testimony from Uvalde survivors propel gun laws?04:46
Brave Ukrainian prosecutors aim to hold Russia accountable for war crimes05:05
How can the US finally agree on measures to limit gun violence?05:46
What the 'return to office' will look like – if there ever is one04:43
Hero passenger speaks out on landing plane with no experience: Exclusive03:11
What does a post-Roe America look like?04:38
How Elon Musk aims to ‘restore free speech’ via Twitter purchase04:09
Confusion strikes as judge rules CDC can’t enforce mask mandate04:29
Pope Francis uses platform to call for peace in Ukraine04:40
Ukrainians say Putin’s attempt to break their spirit has backfired04:42
Should the US brace for another housing bubble to burst?04:45
Tonight’s Academy Awards could set big milestones for the movie business04:14
This is how the Federal Reserve plans to control inflation04:37
How Ukraine is using social media to confront Russia in front of the world04:25
The face of Ukraine’s refugee crisis05:07
How far is Putin willing to go in Ukraine?05:14
- Now Playing
Brittney Griner pleas for help as White House struggles with Russia04:39
- UP NEXT
How airlines are working to fix the summer travel strain04:41
What legal protections could be next?04:02
Adjustable-rate mortgages get new interest amid skyrocketing rates05:05
Can emotional testimony from Uvalde survivors propel gun laws?04:46
Brave Ukrainian prosecutors aim to hold Russia accountable for war crimes05:05
Play All
Play All