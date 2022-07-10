IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Brittney Griner pleas for help as White House struggles with Russia

04:39

WNBA star Brittney Griner pled guilty to drug charges in a Russian court nearly five months after she was arrested at an airport in Moscow for carrying vape cartridges and cannabis oil in her luggage. NBC’s Andrea Mitchell reports in this week’s Sunday Focus on Griner’s geo-political struggle and the continuing calls for her safe return.July 10, 2022

WNBA star Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russian court

