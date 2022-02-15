IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Watch Hoda, Jenna and fans play Olympic photo guessing game

    04:41

  • Watch Hoda and Jenna try their hand at curling

    05:04
  • Now Playing

    Brittany Bowe’s road to 2022 Olympics lit by devotion and sportsmanship

    03:34
  • UP NEXT

    Kristi Yamaguchi ‘shocked’ Kamila Valieva was cleared to skate at Olympics

    06:07

  • Ryan Cochran-Siegle: My Olympic silver medal is motivating me for 2026

    02:06

  • Kristi Yamaguchi: ‘This is not the spirit of the Olympics’

    05:36

  • How Kristi Yamaguchi changed figure skating

    02:06

  • Wearable tech to upgrade your winter fashion wardrobe

    03:53

  • Ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue on bronze medal, former relationship

    04:19

  • Speed skater Erin Jackson on historic gold medal, if she'll compete in 2026

    04:38

  • Olympic Ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates share their love story

    03:45

  • Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor talk winning gold and silver in monobob

    04:37

  • 4-year-old narrates adorable snowboarding adventure: 'I won't fall... maybe I will'

    00:55

  • Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

    03:05

  • Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva cleared to compete in Olympics despite failed drug test

    02:46

  • Cross country skier waits for last-place finisher at 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

    00:56

  • How Team USA’s speedskaters aim to shake up the sport at 2022 Winter Olympics

    03:31

  • Snowboarders Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner on gold medal win

    02:34

  • Elana Meyers Taylor talks bringing young son to the 2022 Olympics

    04:14

  • Team USA athletes to watch for during ice dance events at 2022 Olympics

    04:39

TODAY

Brittany Bowe’s road to 2022 Olympics lit by devotion and sportsmanship

03:34

Speed skater Brittany Bowe was a multi-sport athlete growing up, but ultimately chose to pursue speed skating and a lifelong dream of becoming an Olympian. TODAY’s Al Roker looks back at her road to Beijing, highlighted by her sportsmanship with teammates.Feb. 15, 2022

  • Watch Hoda, Jenna and fans play Olympic photo guessing game

    04:41

  • Watch Hoda and Jenna try their hand at curling

    05:04
  • Now Playing

    Brittany Bowe’s road to 2022 Olympics lit by devotion and sportsmanship

    03:34
  • UP NEXT

    Kristi Yamaguchi ‘shocked’ Kamila Valieva was cleared to skate at Olympics

    06:07

  • Ryan Cochran-Siegle: My Olympic silver medal is motivating me for 2026

    02:06

  • Kristi Yamaguchi: ‘This is not the spirit of the Olympics’

    05:36

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All