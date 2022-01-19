Britney Spears says her father 'enriched himself' with his $6 million of her earnings

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 dermatologist-approved devices and drugstore staples to help reduce wrinkles

Pop star Britney Spears is speaking out about her family as her legal battle with her father heats up after he asked that she pay his legal bills for the lengthy court battle that ended the conservatorship. Meanwhile, her younger sister is promoting a new book and saying in interviews she tried to help Britney, sparking a public war of words between the two. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY.Jan. 19, 2022

