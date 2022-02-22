Britney Spears signs $15 million book deal for tell-all memoir, report says
Four months after a judge ruled to terminate Britney Spears' conservatorship, she has reportedly signed a $15 million book deal with Simon & Schuster for a tell-all memoir. No word on when it’s scheduled to hit shelves.Feb. 22, 2022
