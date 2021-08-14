Britney Spears’ father Jamie to step down as conservator, but timing unclear

Jamie Spears, the father of pop superstar Britney Spears, announced plans to step down as her conservator, but it’s unclear when he would do so. The next court hearing is set for Sept. 29. A lawyer for Britney Spears has already nominated a certified public accountant take over but a recent court filing makes clear that Jamie Spears plans to contest the request. NBC’s Guad Venegas reports for Weekend TODAY.Aug. 14, 2021