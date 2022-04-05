Britney Spears confirms she is a writing a memoir

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Britney Spears says she’s ready to put her life story in print. The pop star confirmed on Monday that she is writing a memoir, revealing in a now-deleted social media post that writing about her experiences in her conservatorship and the entertainment industry has been therapeutic.
April 5, 2022
