TODAY

Britney Spears confirms she is a writing a memoir

00:43

Britney Spears says she's ready to put her life story in print. The pop star confirmed on Monday that she is writing a memoir, revealing in a now-deleted social media post that writing about her experiences in her conservatorship and the entertainment industry has been therapeutic.April 5, 2022

Britney Spears confirms she's writing a book following memoir reports

