Britney Spears announces she's expecting her third child

Britney Spears announced she and her fiance Sam Asghari are expecting a baby. The news comes five months after the pop star was freed from her conservatorship with her father, in which she alleges she was not allowed to get married or have more children. TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones reports.April 12, 2022

Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari responds to her apparent pregnancy announcement with cryptic post

