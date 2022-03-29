IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
British public ‘disappointed’ Prince Harry didn’t attend Prince Philip service 03:03
UP NEXT
Prince Andrew escorts Queen Elizabeth to Prince Philip memorial 02:19 How billions in COVID relief funds were lost to fraud 02:58 Historic Ukrainian port city of Odesa prepares for Russia attacks 02:30 After ‘Great Resignation,’ some workers now part of ‘Great Regret’ 03:04 What consequences could Will Smith face? 03:22 Will Smith and Chris Rock: A look at their history over the years 03:11 Whiteout conditions in Pennsylvania cause massive pileup, 3 dead 03:45 Gun scare at Cancun airport turns out to be falling billboards 00:26 Judge: Trump 'likely' committed crime in attempt to overturn 2020 election 00:30 Florida's Governor DeSantis signs ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill into law 02:18 Biden on controversial Putin remarks: I'm not walking anything back 01:20 Ukraine forces push back Russian troops outside Kyiv 02:20 Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slapping him at 2022 Oscars 02:22 Astrology 101: Understanding planets, birth charts and more 05:07 How to handle important documents – all online! 04:54 Texas teen whose truck was destroyed by tornado gets sweet surprise 00:48 Coast Guard rescues 70-year-old hiker from Alaskan mountainside 00:27 Holocaust survivors recount trauma of having to flee a second time 03:06 New details emerge on death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins 02:31 British public ‘disappointed’ Prince Harry didn’t attend Prince Philip service 03:03
Royal contributor Daisy McAndrew joins TODAY to discuss the service paying tribute to Prince Philip which was attended by members of the royal family including Queen Elizabeth who walked in with Prince Andrew. She also weighs in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opting to not attend the service, saying the British public is “very disappointed” over their absence.
March 29, 2022 Read More
Now Playing
British public ‘disappointed’ Prince Harry didn’t attend Prince Philip service 03:03
UP NEXT
Prince Andrew escorts Queen Elizabeth to Prince Philip memorial 02:19 How billions in COVID relief funds were lost to fraud 02:58 Historic Ukrainian port city of Odesa prepares for Russia attacks 02:30 After ‘Great Resignation,’ some workers now part of ‘Great Regret’ 03:04 What consequences could Will Smith face? 03:22