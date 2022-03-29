IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

British public ‘disappointed’ Prince Harry didn’t attend Prince Philip service

03:03

Royal contributor Daisy McAndrew joins TODAY to discuss the service paying tribute to Prince Philip which was attended by members of the royal family including Queen Elizabeth who walked in with Prince Andrew. She also weighs in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opting to not attend the service, saying the British public is “very disappointed” over their absence.March 29, 2022

Queen Elizabeth pays tribute to Prince Philip in first public outing in 5 months

