Boris Johnson to lift all COVID-19 restrictions in England this week 00:30
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is lifting all remaining COVID-19 restrictions in England starting Thursday, saying they took a heavy toll on Britain’s economy, society and the mental health of children.
Feb. 22, 2022
Boris Johnson to lift all COVID-19 restrictions in England this week 00:30
