Celebrate Mardi Gras with this jambalaya recipe

Chef Isaac Toups joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to help everyone get a taste of New Orleans right at home. He shows off a jambalaya recipe that is sure to help anyone ring in Fat Tuesday.March 1, 2022
