Bridgette Everett talks series ‘Somebody Somewhere,’ growing up in a big family
05:32
Share this -
copied
Actor Bridget Everett is the lead for the first time in her own comedy series called “Somebody Somewhere.” She joins Hoda and Jenna on TODAY to talk about the show, growing up in a family with six children and why she has a necklace with the name “Poppy” on it.Jan. 20, 2022
Dancer Maddie Ziegler talks path to acting, role in ‘The Fallout’
04:14
Hoda and Jenna weigh in on 'pantaboots,' Oscar Mayer bologna face mask trends
03:32
Now Playing
Bridgette Everett talks series ‘Somebody Somewhere,’ growing up in a big family
05:32
UP NEXT
Laura Linney talks final season of ‘Ozark,’ items she’s kept from the set
05:01
Los Angeles Zoo raises more than $70,000 in honor of Betty White’s 100th birthday
00:37
Watch Keith Morrison from 'Dateline' surprise Kristen Bell