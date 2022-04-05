IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Shop the best in skin care and 12 other editor-approved beauty favorites 

  • How a jockstrap inspired the invention of the sports bra

    03:44

  • Deaf engineers at Snapchat unveil new tech to translate, teach ASL

    03:44
  • Now Playing

    Bride’s daughter surprises groom with adoption letter

    00:55
  • UP NEXT

    Watch sweet reunion between a girl and her friend who works at a grocery store

    04:08

  • Craig Melvin reflects on leaving MSNBC after a decade

    01:02

  • How a pair of shoes changed celebrity designer Aurora James’ life

    05:33

  • 2 moms turn breastfeeding struggles into booming baby formula business

    04:13

  • Student accepted to 49 colleges, offered $1.3 million in scholarships

    03:31

  • NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson’s great-granddaughter shares inspiring legacy

    05:23

  • Watch toddler cousins adorably reunite after 10 days apart

    00:39

  • Texas teen whose truck was destroyed by tornado gets sweet surprise

    00:48

  • David Beckham uses Instagram following to highlight Ukrainian doctor

    02:20

  • Art museum’s newest exhibit is curated by the same people that protect it

    03:31

  • Hoda and Jenna surprise a loyal fan with a new TV!

    02:48

  • Teenager aims to shine a light on untold stories of women’s history

    03:53

  • See loving reunion between a mother and her army specialist son

    00:46

  • Chef Lucas Sin cooks up plan to save Chinese restaurants

    04:52

  • Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott change baby Wolf’s name

    05:38

  • Tom Hanks photobombs bride during pre-wedding photo shoot

    00:31

  • Red Hot Chili Peppers to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

    00:35

TODAY

Bride’s daughter surprises groom with adoption letter

00:55

A groom in Florida got a special surprise on his wedding day when his future step-daughter asked him to adopt her. The adoption request and the groom’s sweet reaction making the day even more joyful and memorable. Hoda Kotb has your Morning Boost!April 5, 2022

  • How a jockstrap inspired the invention of the sports bra

    03:44

  • Deaf engineers at Snapchat unveil new tech to translate, teach ASL

    03:44
  • Now Playing

    Bride’s daughter surprises groom with adoption letter

    00:55
  • UP NEXT

    Watch sweet reunion between a girl and her friend who works at a grocery store

    04:08

  • Craig Melvin reflects on leaving MSNBC after a decade

    01:02

  • How a pair of shoes changed celebrity designer Aurora James’ life

    05:33

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All