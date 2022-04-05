Bride’s daughter surprises groom with adoption letter
A groom in Florida got a special surprise on his wedding day when his future step-daughter asked him to adopt her. The adoption request and the groom’s sweet reaction making the day even more joyful and memorable. Hoda Kotb has your Morning Boost!April 5, 2022
