Bride dances with mannequin version of her groom after he gets food poisoning
01:59
Share this -
copied
Christine Karmire had to get creative after her groom got sick with food poisoning on their wedding day. They ended up making a mannequin version of him to use at the wedding reception, and the moment is going viral online.Dec. 3, 2021
What to watch and stream this winter
05:09
Rita Moreno says she dated Elvis Presley to make Marlon Brando jealous
08:20
How to scale back your wedding guest list
02:36
Bride dances with mannequin version of her groom after he gets food poisoning
01:59
J.K. Simmons and Nina Arianda talk ‘Being the Ricardos’: ‘This is a drama about a comedy’
05:07
Blake Shelton talks new album ‘Body Language,’ friendship with Carson Daly