Brian Laundrie admitted to killing Gabby Petito, FBI says
00:28
The FBI announced Friday that Gabby Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie admitted to killing her in a notebook discovered near his body in a Florida swamp. Investigators also confirmed that Laundrie had sent text messages to intentionally deceive people the Petito was still alive.Jan. 22, 2022
