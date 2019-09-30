Jenna just announced her latest pick for the #ReadWithJenna book club: 'The Dutch House,' by Ann Patchett!
When breast cancer survivor Staci Akselrod first approached doctors about a lump in her right breast, she was told she was too young to have breast cancer. She was ultimately diagnosed at age 26 and has since undergone two years of treatment. Now cancer-free, she wants to spread awareness that breast cancer can strike regardless of age and young women should be vigilant about getting checked if they sense something isn’t right.