Breakthrough COVID 101: Why are vaccinated people testing positive?
04:15
Despite more Americans getting vaccinated and boosted, there remains a lot of concern about breakthrough COVID cases. What are they, and who’s getting sick? NBC News medical contributor Dr. John Torres and investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen join TODAY with everything you need to know ahead of the Christmas holidays.Dec. 13, 2021
