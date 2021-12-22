Cellphone video shows a police officer pulling out a gun after a brawl broke out at Miami International Airport. It all apparently started when a charter flight was delayed. Police say an unruly passenger grabbed the keys to an airport golf cart and refused to let a worker leave.Dec. 22, 2021
Brawl breaks out at Miami Airport
