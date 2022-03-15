Brain study aims to shine light into Alzheimers, other degenerative diseases

Maria Shriver and Dr. Andre Machado of the Cleveland Clinic join the 3rd Hour of TODAY to announce a new partnership and groundbreaking study into degenerative diseases. The study is the largest in the world and could find answers in the fight against Alzheimer’s and many other conditions. “We want to follow normal individuals, without neurological disease, over a long period of time and learn how the brain ages into health or disease,” Machado says.March 15, 2022