IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Plan Your Vote: Find out the voting rules in your state, registration info and more.

  • Now Playing

    Brain study aims to shine light into Alzheimers, other degenerative diseases

    05:37
  • UP NEXT

    Study says having lights on during sleep could lead to diabetes, obesity

    01:01

  • Will Americans need a 4th COVID vaccine shot?

    02:11

  • Try BollyX, a Bollywood-inspired fitness craze to celebrate Holi

    02:47

  • Exercises to help you feel younger

    05:21

  • Women and mental health: How to regain control in a chaotic world

    05:26

  • Consumer Reports shares top products to get better sleep

    04:28

  • How to recognize ‘medical gaslighting’

    04:42

  • Signs to look for that could be symptoms of a stroke: Think F.A.S.T.

    02:29

  • Hailey Bieber hospitalized after for ‘very small’ blood clot to the brain

    02:02

  • Queen Elizabeth will miss Commonwealth Day service

    02:10

  • Inside the rush to evacuate critically ill children out of Ukraine

    02:37

  • Americans are not getting enough ‘healthy sleep, experts warn

    00:34

  • Former President Obama reveals he tested positive for COVID-19

    00:18

  • Has the COVID-19 pandemic made the world more prepared for the future?

    03:50

  • Marking two years of the COVID-19 pandemic

    02:36

  • NBC News correspondent shares traumatic birth story

    04:14

  • Get your ZZZs with this white noise machine, pillow and sleep headphones

    04:35

  • Learn easy ways to boost your metabolism at any age

    05:16

  • What is functional medicine? Inside the growing health trend

    04:17

TODAY

Brain study aims to shine light into Alzheimers, other degenerative diseases

05:37

Maria Shriver and Dr. Andre Machado of the Cleveland Clinic join the 3rd Hour of TODAY to announce a new partnership and groundbreaking study into degenerative diseases. The study is the largest in the world and could find answers in the fight against Alzheimer’s and many other conditions. “We want to follow normal individuals, without neurological disease, over a long period of time and learn how the brain ages into health or disease,” Machado says.March 15, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Brain study aims to shine light into Alzheimers, other degenerative diseases

    05:37
  • UP NEXT

    Study says having lights on during sleep could lead to diabetes, obesity

    01:01

  • Will Americans need a 4th COVID vaccine shot?

    02:11

  • Try BollyX, a Bollywood-inspired fitness craze to celebrate Holi

    02:47

  • Exercises to help you feel younger

    05:21

  • Women and mental health: How to regain control in a chaotic world

    05:26

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All