IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Find out which Monopoly throwback token is returning to the board

    01:16

  • TikTok roller skating stars bring their skills to TODAY roller rink

    03:11

  • Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson goes to prom -- as cardboard cutout!

    00:33

  • Bob Dylan’s handwritten lyrics for 'Like a Rolling Stone' up for sale

    00:47
  • Now Playing

    Bradley Cooper unrecognizable as composer Leonard Bernstein

    00:47
  • UP NEXT

    Norm Macdonald's discusses life and death in last stand-up special

    01:10

  • Verdict looms in Depp-Heard trial as deliberations resume

    01:46

  • Does 'Top Gun' success at box office signal a return to theaters?

    02:41

  • Hoda and Jenna face off in barbeque-inspired obstacle course

    02:35

  • Rachel Dratch talks Tony nom for Broadway debut in ‘POTUS’

    05:34

  • Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban share sweet moment on concert stage

    00:49

  • Royal family prepares for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

    04:52

  • Visitor to the Louvre in Paris attempts to vandalize Mona Lisa

    00:31

  • ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ becomes Tom Cruise’s biggest box office debut

    02:47

  • Elon Musk weighs in on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

    02:33

  • Stranger Things opens Season 4 with warning after Uvalde tragedy

    00:38

  • ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ expected to lead box office summer comeback

    03:25

  • Jury deliberations begin in Depp v. Heard trial

    02:12

  • Memorial Day weekend watchlist: ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi,’ more

    04:35

  • Glen Powell: I learned how to solo-skydive from Tom Cruise

    06:26

TODAY

Bradley Cooper unrecognizable as composer Leonard Bernstein

00:47

Bradley Cooper is almost unrecognizable in his latest role as composer Leonard Bernstein in the upcoming biopic “Maestro.” The movie is expected to be released in 2023.May 31, 2022

Bradley Cooper looks just like composer Leonard Bernstein in first look at ‘Maestro’

  • Find out which Monopoly throwback token is returning to the board

    01:16

  • TikTok roller skating stars bring their skills to TODAY roller rink

    03:11

  • Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson goes to prom -- as cardboard cutout!

    00:33

  • Bob Dylan’s handwritten lyrics for 'Like a Rolling Stone' up for sale

    00:47
  • Now Playing

    Bradley Cooper unrecognizable as composer Leonard Bernstein

    00:47
  • UP NEXT

    Norm Macdonald's discusses life and death in last stand-up special

    01:10

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All