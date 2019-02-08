Bradley Cooper reflects on his father’s passing: ‘It’s a part of life’03:12
Bradley Cooper, who stars in and directed the Oscar-nominated movie “A Star Is Born,” opens up to Willie Geist about how his late father would react to his success in Hollywood. See more this weekend on Sunday TODAY.
Who will win the 2019 Super Bowl? Willie Geist and Morgan Radford predict…01:42
Groundbreaking aviator Capt. Rosemary Mariner dies at 6501:53
‘Vice’ star Amy Adams’ growing confidence propels her though Hollywood08:05
Thousands show up for ‘unaccompanied’ vet’s funeral, and more Highs and Lows03:44
Amy Adams ‘never thought’ she would get role in ‘Enchanted’02:14
William H. Macy on ‘Shameless,’ ‘Fargo,’ marriage to Felicity Huffman07:41