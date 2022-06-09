Brad Pitt accuses Angelina Jolie of ‘intentionally’ harming business

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The legal battle between former couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is heating up over the French winery, Chateau Miravel, that the pair purchased together in 2008. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY on the new court documents Pitt filed against Jolie and Yuri Shefler, claiming the two have damaged him and diminished the value of the winery.June 9, 2022

