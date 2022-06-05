Boys welcome their military dad home with Sunday Mugs

Hallie Jackson wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Hallie gives a shout out to Benny celebrating his graduation from Oswego East High School; Jack, Aiden, Eric, Lyndsey in Croatia; Nicole and her mom Linda in Michigan; Dr. Kene Ugokwe. Chief Neurosurgeon at St. Elizabeth's hospital in Ohio; Walter, Sophia and Andi in front of the Trevi Fountain in Rome; Apryl celebrating her high school graduation with her grandparents in Texas; Beez Gordon celebrating her 100th birthday in Illinois; and Jackson and Carson in Germany welcoming their dad home after a 6-month deployment to Saudi Arabia. To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.June 5, 2022